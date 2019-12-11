Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter as Brandon Austin signs new contract

Giuseppe Labellarte
Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Youth League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto on March 13, 2018 in Enfield, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper has penned a new contract at Spurs - could Jose Mourinho give him first-team action any time soon?

Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that academy goalkeeper Brandon Austin has signed a new contract at Spurs until the summer of 2022 (official Tottenham website).

The 20-year-old has come up through the ranks at Tottenham after joining the North Londoners from Chelsea and was part of the youth squad which won the South Korea Cup in pre-season of 2014 (Spurs profile page).

Since then, Austin has worked his way up the age groups at Spurs and is now playing regularly for Wayne Burnett's Under-23s, where he vies for the jersey alongside Alfie Whiteman.

 

The 6ft 2in stopper has also appeared on the Spurs substitutes’ bench for the first team in five competitive matches so far this term, with first-choice Hugo Lloris having been sidelined due to injury.

In addition, Austin - who possesses dual American and English nationality - earned his first call-ups to the England Under-21 national squad in October and November this season.

Here is what some Tottenham fans said on Twitter about Austin's new deal:

Tottenham are in Champions League action against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and Jose Mourinho has chosen to rest several first-team players for the tie, with Spurs already through to the knockout stages.

"Some of the boys haven’t had a chance to play many minutes since I arrived," he told his pre-match press conference. "This is a good opportunity for some of them to play and show what they’re capable of."

Jose Mourinho manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch