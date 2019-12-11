Brandon Austin sends Twitter message to Tottenham fanbase after penning new Spurs contract

The Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper has penned a new contract at Spurs - the first to do so in the Jose Mourinho era.

Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper Brandon Austin has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase following the exciting news that he has penned a new contract at N17 until the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old was originally at Chelsea but ended up joining the North Londoners and was part of their youth squad which won the South Korea Cup in pre-season of 2014 (Spurs profile page).

Since then, Austin has worked his way up the age groups at Spurs and is now playing regularly for Wayne Burnett's Under-23s, where he competes with Alfie Whiteman for the jersey.

The 6ft 2in stopper has also appeared on the Tottenham first-team bench in five competitive matches so far this term, with cover needed due to Hugo Lloris having been sidelined due to injury.

In addition, Austin - who possesses dual American and English nationality - earned his first call-ups to the England Under-21 national squad in October and November this season, so the future definitely looks bright for the ex-Chelsea youngster.

Delighted to have signed a new contract with @SpursOfficial Thank you to everyone who has supported my along the way! #COYS https://t.co/CqgEDBnXJM — Brandon Austin (@baustin__) 10 December 2019

Quite a few Tottenham fans wished Austin the best of luck as he continues to prosper at Spurs:

Congratulations, Brandon! — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) 10 December 2019

Well deserved mate — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) 10 December 2019

Congratulations @baustin__

Big things ahead for you. Keep working hard & we are all behind you! ⚽#COYS — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) 10 December 2019

Congrats bro bright future ahead of you at spurs! — Swenty_ (@Swenty_) 10 December 2019

Congrats Brandon — COYS NEWS (@Coys_News) 10 December 2019

Congratulations on the new contract Brandon. It is richly deserved! — Lennon.Branagan (@LMcCand) 10 December 2019

Hero, can’t wait to see you play! — Luka ⛄️ (@Lukathfc) 10 December 2019

Tottenham are next in action on Wednesday night as they face Bayern Munich away in the Champions League, while the Spurs Under-23s are away at Manchester City U23s on Sunday.