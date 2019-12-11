Quick links

Brandon Austin sends Twitter message to Tottenham fanbase after penning new Spurs contract

Giuseppe Labellarte
Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with his team after winning 3-1 in penalties at The Lamex Stadium on February 21, 2018 in Stevenage, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper has penned a new contract at Spurs - the first to do so in the Jose Mourinho era.

Tottenham Hotspur academy goalkeeper Brandon Austin has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase following the exciting news that he has penned a new contract at N17 until the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old was originally at Chelsea but ended up joining the North Londoners and was part of their youth squad which won the South Korea Cup in pre-season of 2014 (Spurs profile page).

Since then, Austin has worked his way up the age groups at Spurs and is now playing regularly for Wayne Burnett's Under-23s, where he competes with Alfie Whiteman for the jersey.

 

The 6ft 2in stopper has also appeared on the Tottenham first-team bench in five competitive matches so far this term, with cover needed due to Hugo Lloris having been sidelined due to injury.

In addition, Austin - who possesses dual American and English nationality - earned his first call-ups to the England Under-21 national squad in October and November this season, so the future definitely looks bright for the ex-Chelsea youngster.

Quite a few Tottenham fans wished Austin the best of luck as he continues to prosper at Spurs:

Tottenham are next in action on Wednesday night as they face Bayern Munich away in the Champions League, while the Spurs Under-23s are away at Manchester City U23s on Sunday.

Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Youth League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto on March 13, 2018 in Enfield, United Kingdom.

