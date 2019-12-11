Tottenham boss Mourinho responds when asked about Bayern job

Tottenham manager was asked about the Bayern Munich job at his press conference.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has only been in charge of the club a few weeks. But he is already being asked about another vacancy.

Ahead of Tottenham's tie with Bayern Munich, German reporters asked Mourinho if he would ever be interested in the job at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are without a permanent manager since sacking Niko Kovac last month.

Mourinho, no doubt flattered to be asked, answered wisely, putting Tottenham first.

His press conference was syndicated by the Evening Express, and he said: "I don’t imagine myself at Bayern Munich only for only reason: I’m so happy with my job, I don’t look to the next step,” he admitted.

“I think I will leave Tottenham one day, when the owner Mr Levy, eventually the supporters and the players wanted me to leave.

“Because I don’t think to leave at all. That’s the only reason I say I don’t see myself in such a big club like Bayern Munich.”

Mourinho's comments are smart, he is after all a Tottenham employee and has to put them first ahead of his own ambitions.

While it might have seemed harmless enough to say, 'one day perhaps', it could easily have been taken out of context, or implied that he could see Tottenham as a stepping stone.

Whether that's true or not, Mourinho is making clear that Tottenham are his only focus, and that's good news for the North London club.