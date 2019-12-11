Tony Cottee urges Everton to push for a British manager, Don Hutchison pushes for Carlo Ancelotti

Everton and Arsenal are still on the lookout for a new manager.

Don Hutchison has claimed on Twitter that Carlo Ancelotti 'wants Arsenal', but he has urged Everton to try and secure his services as their next manager.

Sky Sports pundit, Tony Cottee, on the other hand, thinks Everton should go down the route of trying to appoint a British manager, as he thinks Sean Dyche, David Moyes, Duncan Ferguson and Eddie Howe would be suitable candidates.

Both Everton and Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager, as it seems as though they could be fishing in the same pond, with Ancelotti sacked by Napoli last night amid links with both clubs, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/12/19 6:30 pm), ex-Everton striker, Cottee shared his thoughts on the manager situation at Goodison Park. Hutchison, on the other hand, wants his former side to push for Ancelotti.

"It's interesting that he [Perira] was among the favourites, to be honest with you," Cottee told Sky Sports. "They went down the Marco Silva route. Personally, I didn't understand how they pushed the boat out so much to get him in the first place and, of course, it hasn't worked out for him.

"I thought they would potentially be looking out for British manager, as a different sort of route. Like a David Moyes or a Duncan Ferguson. It was a fantastic result for the club at the weekend. Surely Duncan will be in their thoughts? Whether he wants it or not is another matter. He's a great character, Duncan.

On Ancelloti: "Very experienced manager. I'm sure they would have had some good options. I would have thought someone like Sean Dyche without getting him out of his job and Eddie Howe."

He wants Arsenal but go on @Everton https://t.co/tnqBRMfKsS — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) December 10, 2019

Whatever happens, both Everton and Arsenal have some big decisions to make in these coming days because if they don't appoint the right man then things could go horribly wrong in the long-term.

Arsenal have been sliding away from Champions League football in recent seasons, whilst the Toffees are unable to reach Europe despite spending vasts amounts of money.

Ancelloti would be a brilliant fit for either side because he is a serial winner and he did win the domestic double when he managed Chelsea.