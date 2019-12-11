That Peter Crouch Podcast season 3 start date confirmed by the BBC

That Peter Crouch Podcast is on its way back for a third series!

It's always quite fascinating to see what professional football players do with their careers once their playing days come to an end.

Will they go into coaching or management or will they go into punditry or will they simply retire into obscurity?

In recent years, we've seen the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Sol Campbell take their first steps into football management while Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Peter Crouch have all taken to analysing the game as pundits.

The latter, Peter Crouch, has taken his media career one step further as well with That Peter Crouch Podcast becoming one of the most popular listens in the UK.

That Peter Crouch Podcast is back!

Yes, That Peter Crouch Podcast is set to return to our ears for a third series.

Series 3 was announced by Crouchy himself, alongside his co-hosts, in a special one-off episode on December 11th and listeners have been assured that the new series of podcasts will be packed with plenty more footballing insights, hilarious laughs and general chat.

The start date has been confirmed

Series 3 of That Peter Crouch Podcast is scheduled to return on January 1st, 2020.

Following that, new episodes will release weekly, much to the excitement of fans and Peter Crouch himself who, alongside the announcement said: "I’m a lucky man. I’ve been able to spend most of my life doing something that is massive fun.

"But the pod is something else entirely. It’s my favourite part of the week.

"18 months ago I didn’t even know what a podcast was. You could probably tell.

"Now I can’t wait to get started again, and I can’t wait for people to hear it."

How to listen

The third series of That Peter Crouch Podcast will arrive on BBC Sounds from New Year's Day and will also be available via the likes of BBC Radio 5 Live as well as other podcast platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Previous episodes of That Peter Crouch Podcast are already available to listen to if you can't stomach the wait until January.