Sunderland legend Gary Bennett unsure whether Benji Kimpioka should be starting for Black Cats

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland are currently struggling and some of the Black Cats fans want the Stadium of Light academy ace to be given more game time.

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has given his verdict on Stadium of Light academy graduate Benji Kimpioka, expressing his concern over whether he is ready to start for the Black Cats given their current poor form (Sunderland Echo).

The Black Cats' form continues to go from bad to worse, their League One trip to Gillingham resulting in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat courtesy of Connor Ogilvie's 89th-minute winner, their only effort on target (BBC Sport).

Sunderland's loss at Priestfield meant that Sunderland have won just twice in seven league games since Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Plenty of Sunderland fans have been urging the under-fire boss to give Kimpioka and fellow youngster Brandon Taylor more game time, the former having scored a crucial goal in the draw with Coventry City.

Bennett, however, believes Sunderland's current rut should be solved with experience rather than throwing the youngsters in at the deep end - given the high-pressure situation the Black Cats are in, it could backfire for them should things continue to go badly.

"If you’re going to start talking about playing the likes of your Brandon Taylor and Benji Kimpioka - in high-pressured games, because that’s what they will be - these players will need to get results," Bennett told the Sunderland Echo. "If the results aren’t good, then all of a sudden people are going to say they aren’t good enough.

"Benji Kimpioka came on against Coventry and did well - but is he ready? You can only find out if you play him, but if you play him then who do you leave out? At this stage, Sunderland need experience. Parkinson has to make these decisions and pick the right team to win games."

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's L1 clash with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light.