Steven Gerrard responds to Jermain Defoe transfer talk as two Rangers stars near new contracts

Aiden Cusick
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that extensions are imminent for two of Defoe's Ibrox teammates.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that two of his players are close to signing new contracts.

Allan McGregor and Steven Davis have each been tipped to extend their Rangers deals beyond the end of the current campaign.

And speaking via the official Rangers Youtube channel at a press conference earlier, Gerrard confirmed an announcement is 'very close'. 

"I think Allan McGregor and Steven Davis is imminent," said the Liverpudlian. "That'll be very close. I think it'll probably be announced after tomorrow's game that they're all agreed. They're two players I want around, obviously, for a year's extension on top of this year."

 

But the same cannot yet be said about another Rangers player rumoured to be ready to commit for another campaign.

"Jermain (Defoe)'s is obviously different because he's Bournemouth's player until the end of the season," Gerrard explained. "But (it's a) similar situation in that we want him to stay around. So we'll obviously deal with that as and when we need to."

Jermain Defoe of Rangers is seen ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on October 20, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Gerrard also revealed that he too is close to signing a new contract, reiterating his happiness and hunger to bring success back to Ibrox.

As well as McGregor, Davis and Defoe, Rangers have Wes Foderingham, Andy Firth, Jon Flanagan, Andy Halliday, Andy King and Sheyi Ojo about to enter the final six months of their deals.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

