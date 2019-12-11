Stephen Warnock critical of Naby Keita during Liverpool's Champions League win

Naby Keita helped Liverpool progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League last night.

Stephen Warnock was critical of Naby Keita's sloppiness during Liverpool's 2-0 win against Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The BBC Sport pundit also claimed that 'it's the simple things' that Keita doesn't do right, as he made reference to his inability to make the 'three, four or five-yard passes'.

Keita scored for Liverpool last night as Jurgen Klopp's men secured their passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Speaking to BBC Sport, former Reds defender, Warnock shared his thoughts on Keita's display against Salzburg, as he stated what he needs to work on.

"Keita has been better in the second half," Warnock told BBC Sport. "I thought he was sloppy in the first half. I am a fan of his. I think he is capable of unblocking defences, he is capable of scoring goals, like we saw in the second half. It's the simple things - like the three, four, five-yard passes - that he sometimes doesn't do well."

Keita is yet to really cement his place in Liverpool's midfield, as he will be hoping to have a strong second-half season under Klopp.

When Fabinho initially moved to Anfield, he started slow, but during the second half of the last campaign, he started to prove his worth, as he is now arguably the best number six in the world.

Keita will be hoping to make his own impact in his own way on Liverpool, but if he's unable to do so then questions will be asked of the Reds player.