Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Stephen Warnock critical of Naby Keita during Liverpool's Champions League win

Amir Mir
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of FC Liverpool, head coach Jesse Marsch of RB Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Naby Keita helped Liverpool progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League last night.

Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

Stephen Warnock was critical of Naby Keita's sloppiness during Liverpool's 2-0 win against Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The BBC Sport pundit also claimed that 'it's the simple things' that Keita doesn't do right, as he made reference to his inability to make the 'three, four or five-yard passes'. 

Keita scored for Liverpool last night as Jurgen Klopp's men secured their passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

 

Speaking to BBC Sport, former Reds defender, Warnock shared his thoughts on Keita's display against Salzburg, as he stated what he needs to work on. 

"Keita has been better in the second half," Warnock told BBC Sport. "I thought he was sloppy in the first half. I am a fan of his. I think he is capable of unblocking defences, he is capable of scoring goals, like we saw in the second half. It's the simple things - like the three, four, five-yard passes - that he sometimes doesn't do well."

Naby Keita of Liverpool challenges Jerome Onguene of Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10,...

Keita is yet to really cement his place in Liverpool's midfield, as he will be hoping to have a strong second-half season under Klopp.

When Fabinho initially moved to Anfield, he started slow, but during the second half of the last campaign, he started to prove his worth, as he is now arguably the best number six in the world. 

Keita will be hoping to make his own impact in his own way on Liverpool, but if he's unable to do so then questions will be asked of the Reds player. 

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Naby Keita of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch