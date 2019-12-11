Quick links

Some Spurs fans slate Eric Dier after his display v Bayern Munich

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur (R) gives his team instructions during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...
The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder didn't have the best night in the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Munich has his shirt pulled by Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at...

Some Spurs fans have been left distinctly unimpressed with Eric Dier after his performance against Bayern Munich in Europe tonight.

In a match that effectively meant little due to circumstances in Group B, Jose Mourinho's rotated team fell to a 3-1 defeat away to the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It will do little to burst Spurs' bubble after the Portuguese's appointment, but it is a reminder that the London side still have plenty of work to do to get back to the elite level they enjoyed last season.

In comparison to the 7-2 thrashing in the first group match between the pair, it wasn't an awful night.

 

Still, the display of Dier definitely irked those expecting more from their midfield.

The 25-year-old looked to be struggling a bit to keep up with his opponents and it's a performance that will raise question marks about his continuing inclusion in Mourinho's starting eleven.

He's played in five of the six matches since the head coach took over from Mauricio Pochettino, having been used sparingly this season up to that point.

It seems unlikely that Mourinho will abandon his approach, apparently seeing something in the player, but some fans are running out of patience having grown increasingly frustrated with the England international over the last 18 months.

Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Eric Dier (L) and Bayern Munich's German midfielder Joshua Kimmich vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between...

Are there better options in the Spurs squad?

These supporters have taken to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts...

