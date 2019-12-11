Some Spurs fans slate Eric Dier after his display v Bayern Munich

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder didn't have the best night in the Champions League.

Some Spurs fans have been left distinctly unimpressed with Eric Dier after his performance against Bayern Munich in Europe tonight.

In a match that effectively meant little due to circumstances in Group B, Jose Mourinho's rotated team fell to a 3-1 defeat away to the reigning Bundesliga champions.

It will do little to burst Spurs' bubble after the Portuguese's appointment, but it is a reminder that the London side still have plenty of work to do to get back to the elite level they enjoyed last season.

In comparison to the 7-2 thrashing in the first group match between the pair, it wasn't an awful night.

Still, the display of Dier definitely irked those expecting more from their midfield.

The 25-year-old looked to be struggling a bit to keep up with his opponents and it's a performance that will raise question marks about his continuing inclusion in Mourinho's starting eleven.

He's played in five of the six matches since the head coach took over from Mauricio Pochettino, having been used sparingly this season up to that point.

It seems unlikely that Mourinho will abandon his approach, apparently seeing something in the player, but some fans are running out of patience having grown increasingly frustrated with the England international over the last 18 months.

Are there better options in the Spurs squad?

These supporters have taken to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts...

Only reason Eric Dier is/should be playing is to protect the back 4 as a DM, he's getting caught out of position everytime, pulled all over the park.



Mourinho needs move on.



He will cost us in important games.#THFC #COYS — Darren Morgan (@DarrenMorganInc) December 11, 2019

I sincerely hope I never see Dier or Rose play for Spurs again, both absolutely useless. #thfc #COYS



on a brighter note.. @RyanSessegnon your a legend. — Matt Pacifico Clark (@mattclark28) December 11, 2019

Dier is not so much an anchor as a dead weight #BAYTOT #coys — George (@gestaltz) December 11, 2019

So many Spurs lads having a tough night tonight but Dier absolutely stinking the place out...#COYS — Mike Weston (@westy_snr) December 11, 2019

Dier has been woeful tonight. Offered no protection to the defence and has lost the ball nearly every time he's had possession. Has to step it up!! #COYS — Drew (@DrewHathi) December 11, 2019

Unfortunately Eric Dier is playing like Sissoko was 18 months ago. There’s a player in there somewhere but at the moment everything he touches turns to . #COYS #MUNTOT — daveseamonspurs (@sinister_seamo) December 11, 2019