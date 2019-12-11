Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah for his 'sensational goal'

Liverpool beat Red Bull Salzburg to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports on the aftermath of his side's win against Red Bull Salzburg and hailed Mohamed Salah for his brilliant goal in the second half.

The hosts caused Liverpool a few problems early on in the game as the Reds' attackers struggled to find the net. Salah missed a couple of very good chances to put his side ahead but Klopp's men had to wait till the second half to take the lead.

The moment of the game, however, was courtesy of the Egyptian king's boots as squeezed the ball into the net from the unlikeliest of angles. Klopp was visibly delighted with the goal but admitted that he should have found the net from one of his easier chances.

He said: "He played really well but didn't score in the situations we expect him to score, staying on track and making such a decisive but a difficult finish says probably much more about him than all the other goals he scored. He stayed concentrated, believed in the next moment and it was a very good goal. A sensational finish."

Liverpool had to avoid defeat in Austria to go through to the knockout stages of the Champions League. The defending champions will again look to go the distance and their performance on a difficult night away from home showed that they are more than capable.

Salah extended his goal tally to 11 and is on the right path despite not quite being at his best. Sadio Mane's brilliance has carried Liverpool further than they could have been this season but the Egyptian is still their main man and he proved his quality at Salzburg.