Reported Liverpool and Tottenham target Memphis Depay clashes with Lyon fans

Memphis Depay has long been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay spoke to RMC Sport in the aftermath of Lyon's game against Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Dutchman was in the thick of things, both in and after the game at the Parc Olympic Lyonnais. Depay scored the all-important equaliser in the 83rd minute to help his side to move on to the knockout stages of the Champions League but the night ended on a sour note with a bust-up between him and a few fans.

Lyon's supporters brought out a banner when demanded defender Pablo to leave the club. The banner also had a picture of a donkey on it which seemed to infuriate Depay who tried to pull it off them. This resulted in a heated exchange which left the former Manchester United man fuming in front of the media later on.

"I ran to try to remove this banner. If you come to this stage, to support us, we appreciate, but you must appreciate everyone. They have spat on us, on some staff members, some players, I have never seen anything like this. The president, the coach, the club, it's up to them to take responsibility."

Football clubs in this day and age seldom take action on fans for voicing their opinion irrespective of whether they are right or wrong.

Depay could be left even more frustrated if the board disregard the incident which could then open a door for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

CalcioMercato reported two weeks ago that the Premier League duo are keen to sign the Dutch international who has been in sensational form this season. Depay already has 11 goals in all competitions this term and would be a brilliant signing for most clubs in the world.

The report claimed that Depay will cost £42.6 million if any club were to come in for him in the next two transfer windows.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have shown that they aren't shy to break their bank and if the issue between Depay and the fans escalates further, we could see a bid go in for him from one of the two clubs in January.