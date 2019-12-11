Quick links

Lampard comments about Ancelotti amid Arsenal and Everton links

Shamanth Jayaram
Carlo Ancelotti manager of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019
Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli after their Champions League game against Genk.

Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Frank Lampard face the media during a Chelsea press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg match against Manchester United, at...

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke about Carlo Ancelotti amid reports linking the Italian to the vacant Arsenal and Everton jobs.

The Telegraph claimed that both Arsenal and Everton were keen on the former Real Madrid boss following his sacking at Napoli which isn't a big surprise considering how highly regarded he is in world football for his achievements in all of Europe's top five leagues. 

 

Lampard shone under Ancelotti during the duo's time at Chelsea about a decade ago. The now Blues boss scored 40 goals and provided 25 assists in just 83 games under the Italian and despite not having played for him in over eight years, Lampard still believes he is capable of taking over any team in the world. 

"I've got huge respect for him. I know it has been a tough situation for him lately but I saw his interview before the game and he was typically very classy in what seemed a really tough time for him. He always handles himself brilliantly and he can manage anywhere in the world at the top level."

Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on December 10, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

Ancelotti's previous Premier League experience with Chelsea gives him an edge over most other rumoured managerial targets for Arsenal and Everton. The Italian is hugely experienced having managed a number of top clubs and he is a serial winner having won almost everything there is to win over the years. 

The job in hand at both Arsenal and Everton is incredibly tough considering both side's start to the season. Arsenal recently picked up their first win in 10 games while Everton are just two points above the relegation zone. It will be interesting to see if either club can convince Ancelotti to take over mid-season but they will certainly benefit from his services if they do. 

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of SSC Napoli gestures during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal and S.S.C. Napoli at Emirates Stadium on April 11, 2019 in...

  

 

