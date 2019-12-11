Everton should consider former Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti

The Toffees are yet to replace Marco Silva who was sacked last week.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Everton are keen on appointing recently sacked Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

The report claims that Arsenal are considering the option of appointing the Italian too which would potentially ruin Everton's deal for him. The Toffees are in good hands under Duncan Ferguson at the moment but they shouldn't delay their process of appointing a new manager.

A number of other names have been brought up by the media but none of them actually build on Marco Silva's positives at the club. One manager who is available and capable of improving Everton considerably is former Inter Milan and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.

The Italian has been out of a job since leaving the Nerazzurri at the end of last season. Spalleti was in charge of Inter for two seasons and took them back to the Champions League spots in his first season. Inter finished in fourth place in both of the 60-year-old's campaigns and the duo parted ways with the club appointing former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as his replacement.

Spalletti lost just 20 out of his 90 competitive games as Inter's boss and conceded just 83 goals in the period. His average of conceding less than a goal a game made Inter highly competitive and were very hard to score against for the opposition.

One of Everton's biggest issue this season has been their defence. Yerry Mina and Michael Keane have both struggled which has made the Toffees' back line leaky. Everton are 14th at the moment and despite how bad they have looked at times this season, they have players who are capable of achieving bigger things.

A manager like Spalletti, with an enormous amount of experience under his belt, would organise Everton a lot better than Silva did in his last six months. Spalletti's system favours possession and uses the full-backs consistently on the attack.

Lucas Digne and Djibril Sidibe would both thrive in the system with all their attackers benefiting from the positive style of play. Under-performing Moise Kean will also have someone who understands him much better to help him settle down which Spalletti a very good option for Everton to consider in the coming days.