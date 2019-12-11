Everton are reportedly considering a shock move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Everton could make the biggest statement of the season if they were to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to an exclusive report from AreaNapoli, Everton have joined Napoli and Milan in the race for Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Manchester United striker's contract with MLS side LA Galaxy will expire at the end of the year and he will be available for free in January. Everton, who are struggling with a lack of goals from their strikers, could do with a striker of Ibrahimovic's quality but it looks too good to be true.

The run-in to transfer window always brings out a couple of bizarre rumours and this most likely is one of them. Ibrahimovic is 38 and is looking for a massive payday to end his career in the next year or so. Everton are reportedly willing to make him their highest-paid player with a contract of £3 million a season which is considerably lesser than the £5.5 million wages he is currently on in America. (USA Today)

If miracle does strike, Everton might pull off the biggest transfer of the window in January. The Swede, despite his age, scored 31 times in as many appearances for LA Galaxy which is incredible despite the huge difference in the quality of football between the Premier League and MLS.

Ibrahimovic has seen it all over the years and is one of the most experienced strikers to still be playing football. He has played over 850 games in his stellar career so far for club and country and has scored over 500 goals over the last two decades.

The biggest advantage for Everton if a deal was to happen is their relationship with Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola who also happens to represent Moise Kean. The transfer would certainly blow peoples minds and it could well be the difference between Everton staying in the bottom five or pulling off an incredible turnaround to return to the top half of the league.