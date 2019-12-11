Sheffield United fans react to reports linking Charlton's Lyle Taylor with Bramall Lane return

The Charlton Athletic striker spent a season at Sheffield United earlier in his career.

Some Sheffield United fans are hoping that the Blades steer clear of one rumoured transfer target.

United are among the Premier League and Championship clubs being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker, Lyle Taylor (Teamtalk).

Taylor, of course, spent a season at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, during which he scored just twice in 25 games before being loaned to Partick Thistle.

But he has since rejuvenated his career, first at AFC Wimbledon and now Charlton, for whom he has found the net five times in six starts this season.

His contract expires at the end of this season, however, making the 29-year-old a potential bargain for someone in the New Year.

This is what the Sheffield United supporters are saying about the speculation...

We will be linked to lots of players. Can’t .... please ... we won’t be scooping as low as Lyle Taylor — Barnesy (@Barnesy83) December 9, 2019

He was tripe when we signed him first time around and not much has changed. — S10 Blade (@S10Blade) December 10, 2019

Oh god, I do hope this is not true! He was **** when he was in his prime, let alone at the fag end of his career! #sufc #cafc https://t.co/rKyrIoUhn4 — Dirk Digby (@S18_Blade) December 9, 2019

Rather have Chris porter back — matt kitson (@mattkitson2) December 9, 2019

Not good enough the first time still not good enough — Mark Adams ⚔️ ⚪⚫⚔️ (@MarkAdams49) December 10, 2019

I thought he was decent first time around for us, and he's improved a lot since. I'll be surprised if he gets a prem move though, even though i like him. — brownblade (@brownblade) December 10, 2019

Hmmm. Charlton’s sale should give them money to burn. If they value him they are likely to find a way to hang on to him I reckon. — Simon Christie (@simon_christie) December 9, 2019

Of Sheffield United's existing five senior strikers, Lys Mousset has more Premier League goals to his name (five) than the rest of them - David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke - combined this season (three).

Blades fans - tell us your thoughts on the Charlton striker...