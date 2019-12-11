Quick links

Sheffield United fans react to reports linking Charlton's Lyle Taylor with Bramall Lane return

Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Charlton Athletic striker spent a season at Sheffield United earlier in his career.

A Sheffield United fan reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Some Sheffield United fans are hoping that the Blades steer clear of one rumoured transfer target.

United are among the Premier League and Championship clubs being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker, Lyle Taylor (Teamtalk).

 

Taylor, of course, spent a season at Bramall Lane earlier in his career, during which he scored just twice in 25 games before being loaned to Partick Thistle.

But he has since rejuvenated his career, first at AFC Wimbledon and now Charlton, for whom he has found the net five times in six starts this season.

His contract expires at the end of this season, however, making the 29-year-old a potential bargain for someone in the New Year.

This is what the Sheffield United supporters are saying about the speculation...

 

 

Oh god, I do hope this is not true! He was **** when he was in his prime, let alone at the fag end of his career! #sufc #cafc https://t.co/rKyrIoUhn4

— Dirk Digby (@S18_Blade) December 9, 2019

 

 

 

 

Don’t think blades want him ****** him of once

— Ryan Zonnyyyy (@r_zonnyyyy) December 10, 2019

 

Of Sheffield United's existing five senior strikers, Lys Mousset has more Premier League goals to his name (five) than the rest of them - David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke - combined this season (three).

Blades fans - tell us your thoughts on the Charlton striker...

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

