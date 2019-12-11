Quick links

Ryan Sessegnon admits Spurs sacking Pochettino was 'disappointing'

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019
Tottenham Hotspur snapped up Ryan Sessegnon back in August.

Matthew Lowton of Burnley is put under pressure by Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Tottenham Hotspur ace Ryan Sessegnon has told The Guardian that it was 'disappointing' to see Mauricio Pochettino leave, because he was a big part of his decision to join the club.

Spurs were linked with Sessegnon for more than two years having impressed with Fulham, and with Tottenham unable to get a deal done, some may have wondered whether it would ever happen.

Thankfully, on deadline day back in August, Sessegnon did sign for Spurs. However, it hasn't exactly been the dream start for the teenager.

 

Sessegnon joined the club carrying a hamstring injury sustained on international duty with England at the Under-21 European Championships, and had to wait until November to make his Tottenham debut.

The 19-year-old has only managed 30 minutes of first-team action this season, but could be in line for a start against Bayern Munich tonight, with Jose Mourinho set to rotate his side.

Now, Sessegnon has opened up on his decision to join Spurs, admitting that Pochettino was a 'big part' of his decision to trade West London for North London four months ago.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

Sessegnon knew Pochettino and co had wanted him for some time, so signing for the Argentinian to play under him was a 'dream come true' – but it all went wrong as Pochettino was sacked last month.

Sessegnon only managed to play 15 minutes under Pochettino, and admitted the situation was 'disappointing' to him, but he's now working to prove himself to new boss Mourinho.

“He [Pochettino] was a big part of me coming to the club,” said Sessegnon. “I knew they had been watching me for a while and to finally come to the club and play under him was a dream come true. Then, for him to go suddenly after not working with him at all was disappointing. It’s part of the game and I’m just trying to work and improve under the new manager,” he added.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur speaks to Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group B match against Olympiacos FC...

