Ryan Sessegnon shares what Jose Mourinho's told him at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon could be in line to feature against Bayern Munich this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Ryan Sessegnon has told Football London that Jose Mourinho has already demanded that he is more vocal.

Mourinho has spoken very positively about Sessegnon in public already, and he has claimed that the left-back has the potential to become Tottenham’s version of Ashley Cole in the future.

Sessegnon is still waiting for his first start under Tottenham’s new boss though, after only being used as a substitute so far.

The teenager suggests that Mourinho has already spotted areas of his game where he can improve, and he wants him to start showing more fight in training.

"Really he just sat me down, told me to be myself, told me to be a bit more vocal because I am quite a quiet player and person in general," Sessegnon revealed.

"I think he wants me to show a bit more personality, show a bit more of me, show that I want to play, show that I will fight for my place in the team and a lot of strong words really.

“I’m still young myself but I’m someone needs to be more vocal around the pitch, off the pitch and really want to stamp my ability on this game.

"I have to work hard to break through into this team and really show that I can do that. I think it’s a fair point that he’s made, to be honest.”

Sessgnon could be given his chance to start for Tottenham this evening against Bayern Munich.

Mourinho is set to name a much changed Spurs line-up for the tie, as he looks to rest key players.

Tottenham have already qualified from their Champions League group, so Spurs are set to name a very young team in Germany.

Sessegnon already has one assist in this season’s Champions League, and he will be looking to add to that tally if he is given the nod to feature later.