Ruud Gullit urges Carlo Ancelotti to reject Everton, but go to Arsenal

Everton and Arsenal are both currently on the look out for new managers.

Ruud Gullit has urged Carlo Ancelotti not to take the Everton job on BeINSPORTS and suggested he should go to Arsenal instead.

Ancelotti has just left Napoli, after a tumultuous time with the Italian side.

It is claimed that both Everton and Arsenal are interested in the Italian boss now, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting he is open to a move back to England.

But Gullit has suggested that a move to Everton wouldn’t be suited to Ancelotti, as he is too high profile a manager to go to Goodison Park.

“It's not because of Everton but Ancelotti belongs to a contender for the Champions League. Already Napoli was a decision which I was like ‘are you sure?,” Gullit explained.

“Everton doesn’t play Champions League, it’s not even close.

“Arsenal, yes. For sure. That’s an opportunity for Arsenal to get somebody has the credentials, and the cups and a lot of players want to play for him.”

If Gullit was to go to Everton his initial task would be to steer them away from the drop zone.

The Toffees did beat Chelsea last weekend, but they are hardly in a secure position right now.

Arsenal have also underwhelmed this season, and only ended a nine match winless run on Monday evening.

The Gunners are currently stationed in ninth place in the Premier League table.