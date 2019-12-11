Quick links

Ruud Gullit urges Carlo Ancelotti to reject Everton, but go to Arsenal

John Verrall
Carlo Ancelotti speaks during SSC Napoli Pre-Season Training Camp on July 25, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.
Everton and Arsenal are both currently on the look out for new managers.

Ruud Gullit before the serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 15, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Ruud Gullit has urged Carlo Ancelotti not to take the Everton job on BeINSPORTS and suggested he should go to Arsenal instead.

Ancelotti has just left Napoli, after a tumultuous time with the Italian side.

It is claimed that both Everton and Arsenal are interested in the Italian boss now, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting he is open to a move back to England.

But Gullit has suggested that a move to Everton wouldn’t be suited to Ancelotti, as he is too high profile a manager to go to Goodison Park.

 

“It's not because of Everton but Ancelotti belongs to a contender for the Champions League. Already Napoli was a decision which I was like ‘are you sure?,” Gullit explained.

“Everton doesn’t play Champions League, it’s not even close.

“Arsenal, yes. For sure. That’s an opportunity for Arsenal to get somebody has the credentials, and the cups and a lot of players want to play for him.”

Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on December 10, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

If Gullit was to go to Everton his initial task would be to steer them away from the drop zone.

The Toffees did beat Chelsea last weekend, but they are hardly in a secure position right now.

Arsenal have also underwhelmed this season, and only ended a nine match winless run on Monday evening.

The Gunners are currently stationed in ninth place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

