Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake: Price and pre-order for PS4 and Xbox One

Price and how to pre-order information for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake on PS4 and Xbox One.

Sony's State Of Play was a doozie of an event yesterday thanks to showings from Kingdom Hearts 3, Predator Hunting Grounds and the fantastic reveal of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis. Not only did we learn that the Remake will come with the multiplayer game Project Resistance attached to it, but we also learned its release date, price and that it's available to pre-order on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake was never in any doubt thanks to the success of the series earlier in the year with Leon and Claire, as well as because its artwork had recently been leaked. With that being said, the addition of Project Resistance as part of the full package is a pleasant surprise as it makes the multiplayer distraction an added companion rather than an individual product with a pricetag.

Below you'll discover its price and how to pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One.

What is the price for the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake?

The price for Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake is £44.99 ($59.99).

For those who are particularly in love with the series, the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake Collector's Edition can be bought for the price of $179.99.

The Collector's Edition is said to be a North American exclusive from GameStop, so you'll only be able to pre-order from there.

How do you pre-order the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake for PS4 and Xbox One?

You can pre-order the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake for both PS4 and Xbox One.

Capcom's retelling of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis will land on both consoles come April 3rd, 2020, but you'll get some bonuses if you pre-order.

Pre-ordering from the PSN Store will provide you with the instant reward of a Resident Evil 3 theme. You'll also have access to a Classic Costumes Pack when the game comes out next year.

For those in the United Kingdom, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis can be pre-ordered from GAME for PS4 and Xbox One.

Over in the United States, the game can be pre-ordered from Best Buy for PS4 and Xbox One also.

As for the Collector's Edition, that can only be bought from GameStop (if still available).

The Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition comes with the following goodies:

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake physical copy

Classic Costume pack

An 11" Jill Valentine statue

Hardcover art book

Double-sided poster as a map of Raccoon City

Digital Resident Evil 3 soundtrack

S.T.A.R.S. Item box packaging

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis lands for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd, 2020.