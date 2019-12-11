Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake: Does it have first-person gameplay?

A lot of fans are asking whether the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake will encompass first-person gameplay thanks to its State Of Play trailer.

Sony's State Of Play had a good showing yesterday thanks to the likes of Kingdom Hearts 3, Predator Hunting Grounds and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis in particular. The status of the Remake was never in doubt thanks to countless rumours and recently leaked artwork, but Capcom's trailer was still a welcome sight thanks to its reveal of the newly remade Jill Valentine. However, thanks to its presentation, some fans are confused about whether first-person gameplay or cutscenes will be involved.

The Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake lands for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd next year. It comes attached with the multiplayer mode Project Resistance that was earlier believed to be a spin-off game on its own.

You can find out its price and how to pre-order for consoles by clicking the below link, otherwise keep reading to discover whether Capcom have implemented first-person gameplay.

RESIDENT EVIL 3 NEMESIS: Price and pre-order info for PS4 and Xbox One

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake first-person

Sony's December 10th State Of Play was home to the very first showing of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis.

The announcement trailer was great for its thrilling and frantic chase coupled with its reveal of everyone's favourite lass Jill Valentine.

Yet, at the same time, its presentation has caused some fans to be confused as to whether there is first-person gameplay.

Capcom's announcement trailer shows Jill Valentine running and stumbling through a burning building from her point-of-view, and it does admittedly resemble a first-person scripted sequence of gameplay found in other horror titles such as Outlast.

I just saw the Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer blind & I honestly have no idea if it's supposed to be third or first person perspective. It looks more like the former, but they may just be doing a aesthetic style in the cutscenes, similar to God of War's one-shot take — Still thinking about Land of the Lustrous (@fathomlessblue) December 10, 2019

Resident Evil 3 remake looks gorgeous! What’s going on with the first person stuff though? Combat looked to be in third- I wonder if there’s going to be a mix? — GregoryB️‍ (@ItsMeGregoryB) December 10, 2019

Does the Resident Evil 3 Remake have first-person gameplay?

The gameplay for the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis Remake is third-person rather than first.

As confirmed by Capcom in their Special Developer Message, the gameplay isn't first-person as it encompasses the same over-the-shoulder camera perspective found in Resident Evil 2 back in January.

In addition, the Capcom Community Manager for Resident Evil has also confirmed on Twitter that the gameplay is third-person.

Hi guys. Sorry for the confusion. Resident Evil 3 is in third person! — Katastrophe (@ImKatastrophe) 10 December 2019

It would be neat if there was the option to play in first-person similar to Resident Evil 7, but PC players will almost definitely be able to download a first-person mod shortly after Resident Evil 3 becomes available to buy. After all, there are numerous such mods available for Resident Evil 2.

KINGDOM HEARTS 3: Price and pre-order for ReMIND on PS4 and Xbox One

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis comes to PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd, 2020.