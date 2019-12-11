Reports suggest Rangers will face Newcastle battle for three Ibrox-linked talents in January

Rangers reportedly want a number of young players at Ibrox - but Newcastle are keen on them too.

Rangers and Newcastle United are both faring well this season, but look set to be in the market for new signings come January.

Rangers are in a title race with Celtic, whilst Newcastle are exceeding expectations under Steve Bruce with four wins in their last six games.

Subscribe

Still, January targets will have been identified by both clubs, and if reports are to be believed, the two clubs will be going head-to-head for three young starlets.

The first is Everton defender Lewis Gibson, who is out of contract next summer. The Daily Mail recently suggested that Newcastle are keen to re-sign Gibson, having sold him to Everton in 2016.

However, the centre back is also a target for Rangers according to various reports in October, and returning to hometown club Newcastle may be hugely appealing – even if he has the chance to join Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

That one looks a difficult move for Rangers even if they can sign Gibson for bargain compensation inside the final six months of his contract, but they may hope for better luck with Reagan Thomson.

The Scottish Daily Mail reported (10/12, page 77) that both Rangers and Newcastle had seen bids worth no more than £35,000 rejected for the 16-year-old ace, and it remains to be seen whether either side return with a new bid.

Rangers will hope that staying in Scotland can prove to be a huge draw for Thomson, especially at such a young age, but with their first bid already falling below Newcastle's, they'll need to act quickly.

The final case of a Rangers v Newcastle battle in January surrounds Jarrad Branthwaite, with The Sun (01/12, p67) reporting earlier this month that both sides are battling for the Carlisle United defender.

The 18-year-old has impressed this season, emerging as a talented and dominant young centre back, but George Edmundson's lack of football since joining Rangers from a fourth-tier side may just tempt Branthwaite to try his luck with Newcastle.

These battles could go either way, with all three young players just looking for a first-team opportunity and both clubs seeking talent for the future, so keep tabs on all three as the January window approaches.