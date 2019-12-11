Reported Southampton and Watford target Jean-Clair Todibo produces defensive masterclass

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a £9m move to Premier League duo Saints and Watford - and he's shone in the Champions League against Inter Milan.

Reading the game like a seasoned veteran, dominating two of Europe’s hottest strikers and carrying the ball into midfield like a peak-Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo certainly gave Barcelona plenty of food for thought during his first ever Champions League start away at Inter Milan.

While Carles Perez seized his chance with both hands and Ansu Fati became the competition’s youngest ever goalscorer on Tuesday night, it was a teenage centre-back who really caught the eye as Antonio Conte’s Serie A leaders were knocked out in the group stage by Barca’s second string.

With eight clearances, four tackles and an 82 per cent pass completion rate, Todibo could hardly have picked a better time to produce the best performance of his young career to date.

According to ESPN, Barcelona were debating whether or not to cash in on a player they only signed from Toulouse 11 months ago in the upcoming transfer window. Southampton and Watford have both made enquiries for the £9 million-rated Frenchman (Sport).

But, on this evidence, Todibo should be no sacrificial lamb. Whisper it, but he might just be the future of a Barcelona defence which has looked worryingly suspect all season long with Gerard Pique past his best and injuries wrecking Samuel Umtiti’s reputation.

Todibo had Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in his pocket at the San Siro and, who knows, he might just have saved his Camp Nou career with a 90 minute masterclass in Milan.

19 years of age.



19.



Absolutely incredible, literally does it all from CB.



More minutes needed, and after today, I’m pretty sure he’s going to get them.



Jean-Clair Todibo. Remember it. pic.twitter.com/cOBOIVHdEP — totalBarça (@totalBarca) December 10, 2019

Does anyone blame Todibo for wanting to leave if he’s not starting for Barcelona?



MOTM against Inter: been brilliant on the ball, dribbling out of the back, and making great defensive reads.



He should be starting for a huge club in Europe. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 10, 2019

Jean-Clair Todibo emptying his pockets tonight. pic.twitter.com/TKOnPNuyGu — BlackMamba (@DembouzDK) December 10, 2019

Todibo is still only 19 years old by the way.



Potential is off the charts. What a prospect. — totalBarça (@totalBarca) December 10, 2019

Todibo has played consistently well every time he’s given an opportunity for Barcelona. Selling him because Valverde doesn’t count on him is ridiculous. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 10, 2019

Pique should be coming from the bench. The combo of Todibo & Wague is fire. Todibo especially is so matured & smart. Best Champions league match I’ve ever watched under Valverde considering the fact that it was an away match with Barca B against a strong side like Inter. Wow! — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) December 10, 2019