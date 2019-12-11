Quick links

Southampton

Watford

Inter Milan

Barcelona

UEFA Champions League

Premier League

Reported Southampton and Watford target Jean-Clair Todibo produces defensive masterclass

Danny Owen
Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on May 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with a £9m move to Premier League duo Saints and Watford - and he's shone in the Champions League against Inter Milan.

Jean-Clair Todibo of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Reading the game like a seasoned veteran, dominating two of Europe’s hottest strikers and carrying the ball into midfield like a peak-Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo certainly gave Barcelona plenty of food for thought during his first ever Champions League start away at Inter Milan.

While Carles Perez seized his chance with both hands and Ansu Fati became the competition’s youngest ever goalscorer on Tuesday night, it was a teenage centre-back who really caught the eye as Antonio Conte’s Serie A leaders were knocked out in the group stage by Barca’s second string.

With eight clearances, four tackles and an 82 per cent pass completion rate, Todibo could hardly have picked a better time to produce the best performance of his young career to date.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal challenges Jean-Clair Todibo of Barcelona during the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to ESPN, Barcelona were debating whether or not to cash in on a player they only signed from Toulouse 11 months ago in the upcoming transfer window. Southampton and Watford have both made enquiries for the £9 million-rated Frenchman (Sport).

But, on this evidence, Todibo should be no sacrificial lamb. Whisper it, but he might just be the future of a Barcelona defence which has looked worryingly suspect all season long with Gerard Pique past his best and injuries wrecking Samuel Umtiti’s reputation.

Todibo had Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in his pocket at the San Siro and, who knows, he might just have saved his Camp Nou career with a 90 minute masterclass in Milan.

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Jean Clair Todibo of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch