Reported Everton and Newcastle target Odion Ighalo discusses potential Watford return

Odion Ighalo could be heading back to the Premier League.

Reported Newcastle United and Everton target Odion Ighalo has admitted to Brilla that he has offers on the table from Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window – and he would ‘love’ an emotional return to Watford.

A man who plundered 15 top flight goals in black and yellow alongside Troy Deeney in 2015/17 could be on his way back to English shores.

TEAMtalk reported that Everton, West Ham, Newcastle, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all expressed a desire to sign Ighalo during the January transfer window, while Watford have apparently held talks with his representatives.

And speaking after helping Shanghai Shenhua seal the Chinese Cup title, the first trophy of Ighalo’s entire career, the 30-year-old Nigerian international has dropped an intriguing hint about what his future could hold.

“There is always speculation about me, and truly I have offers from the Premier League,” said Ighalo, who plundered 20 goals in the Championship to inspire Watford to promotion four years ago.

“The Premier League is the best in the world and of course I would love to go back, with Watford or any other team. It could happen, but I have a contract with Shanghai (for two more years) and we’ll see how it goes.”

Given that Watford can’t buy a goal at the moment, Ighalo would certainly be welcomed back at Vicarage Road with open arms.