Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Watford

Reported Everton and Newcastle target Odion Ighalo discusses potential Watford return

Danny Owen
General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road on October 28, 2017 in Watford, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Odion Ighalo could be heading back to the Premier League.

Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua celebrates with champion trophy after winning 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup final match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and...

Reported Newcastle United and Everton target Odion Ighalo has admitted to Brilla that he has offers on the table from Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window – and he would ‘love’ an emotional return to Watford.

A man who plundered 15 top flight goals in black and yellow alongside Troy Deeney in 2015/17 could be on his way back to English shores.

 

TEAMtalk reported that Everton, West Ham, Newcastle, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all expressed a desire to sign Ighalo during the January transfer window, while Watford have apparently held talks with his representatives.

And speaking after helping Shanghai Shenhua seal the Chinese Cup title, the first trophy of Ighalo’s entire career, the 30-year-old Nigerian international has dropped an intriguing hint about what his future could hold.

“There is always speculation about me, and truly I have offers from the Premier League,” said Ighalo, who plundered 20 goals in the Championship to inspire Watford to promotion four years ago.

Adam Bogdan of Liverpool (front) looks dejected as Odion Ighalo of Watford celebrates as he scores their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Liverpool...

“The Premier League is the best in the world and of course I would love to go back, with Watford or any other team. It could happen, but I have a contract with Shanghai (for two more years) and we’ll see how it goes.”

Given that Watford can’t buy a goal at the moment, Ighalo would certainly be welcomed back at Vicarage Road with open arms.

Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua celebrates with champion trophy after winning 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup final match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch