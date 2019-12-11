Quick links

Reported £5m Rangers target Serhou Guirassy compares his style to Real Madrid superstar

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC reacts following defeat in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Karim Benzema is arguably the best striker in the world but Amiens' Ligue 1 forward Serhou Guirassy has a long way to go to match his achievements.

(L-R) Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v SD Huesca at the Santiago Bernabeu on...

Karim Benzema might not be the most prolific goalscorer the world has ever seen but there’s a reason why so many of his esteemed team-mates, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Eden Hazard, have labelled him the best number nine around.

The Real Madrid great is more than striker. He is a creator too, a centre-forward-turned-playmaker who is at his brilliant best when occupying defenders, opening up space and wreaking havoc all over the final third.

And, in Amiens’ Serhou Guirassy, Rangers have seemingly found a striker who understands that a number nine, these days, has to be a number 10 and a number 11 too.

 

“Today, the attacker has a much more varied skill set, like Benzema, who scores and assists,” Guirassy told the Le11Amienois. “I think coaches prefer this kind of attacker.”

According to Courier Picard, Guirrassy’s fine form since moving to Amiens from Cologne in a £5 million deal could have opened the door to a move to Ibrox, albeit probably at the end of the season rather than as early as January.

Amiens' French forward Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-...

Standing at well over 6ft, the rangy Frenchman certainly has the frame and the strength to link the play like Benzema at his best.

But with just four goals and one assist to his name in 14 games in Ligue 1, Guirassy has a long way to go before he can match the achievements of one of the 21st century’s very best.

Cologne's French forward Sehrou Guirassy (R) hides the ball under his shirt as he celebrates scoring with German striker Simon Zoller during the UEFA Europa League football match between...

