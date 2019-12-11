Report: The one reason Manuel Pellegrini is still at West Ham United

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is coming under increasing pressure at the London Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United sources have said that Manuel Pellegrini would have been sacked by now if it wasn’t for the amount of money it would cost to part ways with him.

West Ham would have to spend a staggering £13 million just to dismiss Pellegrini, and they would also then have to fork out to pay off all his support staff.

West Ham’s board are reluctant to spend so much money mid-season just to change managers, with no guarantees that a replacement will spark an improvement.

However, West Ham’s board are worried about the situation at the club, and it is said that they will move to get rid of Pellegrini if things get too much worse.

If Pellegrini does go, West Ham have been linked with a whole host of potential managers, as the board weigh up possible targets.

The likes of Eddie Howe, Rafael Benitez, David Moyes and Sean Dyche are all said to be potential options for the Hammers.

West Ham are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, with their next match coming against Southampton at the weekend.