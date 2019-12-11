Report: Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out for a month

Steve Bruce will have to do without his best player for a month.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in their win against Southampton on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was seen leaving the stadium on crutches which struck fear among a ton of Newcastle fans. Thankfully for them and Steve Bruce, he will only be out for a month which is much better than what the club initially thought according to the report.

Saint-Maximin has started each of Newcastle's last nine league games and scored his first goal for the club against Sheffield United which gave the Magpies an unlikely yet well-deserved win last week. The Magpies were slowly picking up some momentum with just one loss in their last seven games.

The injury is a big blow for Bruce's side but it does open up opportunities for a few other players. The likes of Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu could feature more from the start while the possibility of Bruce playing both Andy Carroll and Joelinton up top could open up.

Saint-Maximin is expected to return to action in the middle of January which means he will miss seven games. The Magpies will have to do without him for the games against Burnley, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City and Wolves in the Premier League as well as a third-round FA Cup game.

Bruce deserves a ton of credit for the way he has turned things around despite being under an enormous amount of pressure from the fans. Replacing Rafa Benitez was never going to be easy but the former Hull City boss is slowly but surely proving his doubters wrong. The games without Saint-Maximin will be a tough test for him but if recent form is anything to go by, they should do fine.