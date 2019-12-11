Report names West Ham United's board's 'dream' managerial appointment

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is coming under increasing pressure at the London Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United’s board dream of appointment Rafael Benitez, but bringing him in looks to be hugely challenging.

Manuel Pellegrini is still currently in charge at West Ham, but the board have begun looking at other options.

The Hammers have been in woeful form over recent weeks, and there are real concerns that they could be dragged into a relegation fight.

West Ham now are assessing alternative managers, and Benitez is said to be the board’s ‘dream’ appointment.

Benitez is currently in China with Dalian Yifang, and although he has suggested that a return to the Premier League would appeal, the Spanish boss does not want to walk out on his current side already.

West Ham, therefore, may not be able to get Benitez at this stage, which leaves them looking at other candidates.

The Hammers are said to be considering Eddie Howe, Chris Hughton, Chris Wilder and David Moyes by the Mail, with plenty of names linked, as the pressure builds on Pellegrini.