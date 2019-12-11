Report names the favourites to sign Reagan Thompson between Newcastle and Rangers

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are battling Steve Bruce's in-form Premier League outfit Newcastle United for the Queen's Park midfielder.

Newcastle United are the favourites to sign Queen’s Park midfielder Reagan Thompson in the January transfer window, according to the Northern Echo, despite rival interest from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Heading into the new year, a number of highly-rated youngsters from north of the border are being heavily linked with a move to England. Bruno Davidson is a target for Celtic, Southampton and Wolves, according to the Scottish Sun, after a series of electrifying performances for Hutchison Vale.

And Thompson, who is pulling up trees at League Two outfit Queen’s Park, finds himself similarly in demand.

The Northern Echo reports that both Newcastle and Rangers have made offers of £350,000, which have been dismissed by Queen’s Park.

It seems that Steve Bruce’s side remain the most likely destination for Thompson, however, with the publication adding that The Magpies have been favourites to secure his signature for a while now.

Rangers are not giving up just yet though with the Premiership challengers stepping up their attempts lure to the Scotland youth international to Ibrox.

Craig Mulholland, the head of academy football at Rangers, has made it his mission to provide a pathway from the reserves to the first-team for some of the club’s most promising youngsters and signing Thompson would be another sign of the Glasgow giants planning for the long-term.