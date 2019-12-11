Report explains what needs to happen before Mikel Arteta swaps Manchester City for Arsenal

Arsenal are yet to find a replacement for Unai Emery.

According to the Sun, a source from Manchester City has claimed that Mikel Arteta wants to be the next Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard has long been linked with the Arsenal job. The Gunners reportedly considered him before appointing Unai Emery and now that the former PSG boss is gone, Arteta is said to be back in the frame.

The source claimed that Arteta wants the Arsenal job but he will not make a decision before he gets guarantees from the club about their long-term future. The former Gunners skipper also wants to leave Manchester City in good terms after having won two Premier League titles with them.

Arteta is highly respected at Manchester City as well as at Arsenal thanks to his time with the club.

The Spaniard knows the Gunners very well and having learned from two of the greatest managers in world football in Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger, he should be capable of stepping up for the big job.

Arsenal don't quite have the time to delay their process of finding a new boss with games coming thick and fast over the next three weeks. If Arteta was to be their appointment, it is unlikely that the move will happen before this weekend's game when the Gunners take on Manchester City at the Emirates.