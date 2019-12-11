Report: Macauley Bonne keen on North East move amid Newcastle links

Newcastle United have been linked with Macauley Bonne.

According to The Chronicle, Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne would be keen on a move to the North East – but Newcastle United may not actually be interested.

Bonne, 24, started out with Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Colchester United, but had to move on to Leyton Orient in 2017 to really kickstart his career.

The Zimbabwe international became a non-league sensation, smashing 49 goals in 103 games, whilst winning promotion Orient last season.

Charlton raided Orient to sign Bonne though, giving him a Championship chance – and he's faring well in the second tier with six goals in 16 games.

It seems that Bonne has been attracting some interest, with talkSPORT claiming that Fulham, Leicester City and Newcastle allegedly keen.

The Chronicle now report that whilst there is Premier League interest and Bonne would be keen on a move up to the North East, Newcastle are not one of the club to have registered their interest.

Bonne isn't the first striker to be linked with a January move to Newcastle, and won't be the last, but maybe it's a little too soon for him to be jumping up to the Premier League.

He's only six months removed from non-league football, and is currently on a run of one goal in his last seven games. Whilst he has huge potential, getting more Championship football under his belt will stand him in great stead for a future move to the top flight.

Newcastle may well offload Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto in January, but it doesn't seem that Bonne will be coming in to replace them – even if he may be keen himself.