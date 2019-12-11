Quick links

Report: Lovre Kalinic allowed to leave Aston Villa in January

John Verrall
Lovre Kalinic of Croatia listens to the anthem prior to the 2020 UEFA European Championships group E qualifying match between Hungary and Croatia at Groupama Arena on March 24, 2019 in...
Aston Villa goalkeeper has struggled badly for game time since his move to Villa Park.

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 5, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic will be allowed to leave in January.

Kalinic has really struggled for game time at Villa ever since signing for £7 million (Telegraph), with the move not working out for player or club.

Kalinic has not even made Villa’s bench this season, with Orjan Nyland ahead of him in the selection order.

 

And even though Jed Steer is on the sidelines, Dean Smith is prepared to allow Kalinic to leave on loan.

That could potentially leave Villa short of options if either Tom Heaton or Nyland pick up an injury, but Smith is happy to take the risk.

Lovre Kalinic of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town at Villa Park on January 26, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Kalinic is said to be eager to leave the claret and blues, as he wants to get regular game time ahead of Euro 2020, as he looks to force his way into Croatia’s team.

Kalinic was Croatia’s number one at the time he joined Villa, but his lack of game time in the Midlands has seen him fall down the pecking order for his country.

