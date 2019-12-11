Quick links

Leeds United

Celtic

Sunderland

Scottish Premiership

League One

Championship

Report: Leeds weighing up move for winger Bruno Davidson after Celtic and Sunderland bid

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United, Celtic and Sunderland are among the many clubs being credited with an interest.

A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United are among the latest clubs to be linked with the alleged Celtic and Sunderland target, Bruno Davidson.

Both Celtic and Sunderland have already made offers for Davidson, the Scottish Sun reported in October.

Subscribe

But Leeds, along with Derby County, have now 'joined the hunt' for the 15-year-old's signature and are 'weighing up moves', according to the same publication.

 

Admirers of Davidson - who plays for the Edinburgh-based community youth side Hutchison Vale - are also said to include Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, as well as Southampton and Liverpool, whom it is claimed the winger visited earlier in the season.

But the recent academy-level success enjoyed by both Leeds and Derby may yet stand the pair in good stead, should they choose to pursue their apparent interest in Davidson.

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta waves to fans before the match

Leeds recently recruited another teenage Scottish wide man, Stuart McKinstry, from Celtic's Scottish Premiership rivals, Motherwell, having already prised one of Sunderland's most promising talents, Morten Spencer.

Celtic, Sunderland, Leeds or neither - what would be Davidson's best move?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch