Report: Leeds weighing up move for winger Bruno Davidson after Celtic and Sunderland bid

Leeds United, Celtic and Sunderland are among the many clubs being credited with an interest.

Leeds United are among the latest clubs to be linked with the alleged Celtic and Sunderland target, Bruno Davidson.

Both Celtic and Sunderland have already made offers for Davidson, the Scottish Sun reported in October.

But Leeds, along with Derby County, have now 'joined the hunt' for the 15-year-old's signature and are 'weighing up moves', according to the same publication.

Admirers of Davidson - who plays for the Edinburgh-based community youth side Hutchison Vale - are also said to include Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, as well as Southampton and Liverpool, whom it is claimed the winger visited earlier in the season.

But the recent academy-level success enjoyed by both Leeds and Derby may yet stand the pair in good stead, should they choose to pursue their apparent interest in Davidson.

Leeds recently recruited another teenage Scottish wide man, Stuart McKinstry, from Celtic's Scottish Premiership rivals, Motherwell, having already prised one of Sunderland's most promising talents, Morten Spencer.

Celtic, Sunderland, Leeds or neither - what would be Davidson's best move?