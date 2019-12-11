Report: Everton could re-open Moyes talks, he doesn't want short-term deal

Everton are being linked with David Moyes once again.

According to The Telegraph, Everton could rekindle their interest in David Moyes – but he isn't keen on just taking the job until the summer.

The Toffees are seeking a new manager having parted ways with Marco Silva last week, and a whole host of names have already been linked.

Moyes is one name that has been suggested for weeks now, even when Silva was still in the job, but talk of that move has died down in recent days.

Now though, the speculation has started up once again. This time, it's claimed that Everton could look into a move yet again because they don't think they can get Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday night, and whilst Everton would love to bring him to Goodison Park, there are fears that he wouldn't take a new job in the middle of the season.

That leaves Everton looking at other options with Vitor Pereira out of the running too, and they're now prepared to re-open talks with Moyes over a Goodison Park return.

There's a problem though, and that's with Moyes' stance. He allegedly wouldn't be keen on taking a job until the end of the season, preferring a longer-term deal.

Moyes penned a similar deal two years ago when he joined West Ham United, and despite keeping them in the Premier League, they ditched him for a 'bigger name' in Manuel Pellegrini.

The Scot unsurprisingly doesn't want to go down that route again, meaning he could only be an option for Everton if they offer him a longer-term stay on Merseyside – which may not go down too well with fans who are still hurt by his 2013 exit from the club.