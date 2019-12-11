Report: Emery could become major Everton candidate if they can't get Ancelotti

Everton are being linked with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

According to The Telegraph, Everton have held talks with Unai Emery about becoming their new manager – but he may only become a strong candidate if they miss out on Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees parted ways with Marco Silva last week, and club hero Duncan Ferguson is currently in caretaker charge until they can find a replacement.

A number of managers have already been linked with the post, and just a couple of weeks after being sacked by Arsenal, Emery is one of them.

It's believed that the Spaniard has held talks with Everton about a move, but his chances would only increase if they can't get Ancelotti.

The Italian was sacked as Napoli boss on Tuesday night, and Everton are hoping to lure him to Goodison Park in what would be an audacious move.

Remarkably though, it could all depend on Arsenal. It's stated that the Gunners want Ancelotti too, and their standing in the game and European football may just make them favourites.

Ironically, Arsenal landing Ancelotti as Emery's replacement may just help Emery get back into work, making him a major contender for that Everton role.

Emery has been linked with Everton in the past, so such a move wouldn't be a huge surprise, and whilst he's in with a shot of the post this time around, it seems he's a backup option to Ancelotti as things stand.