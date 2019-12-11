Report: Chelsea's Pedro looking at clubs to join in January, after Aston Villa links

Aston Villa are said to be among the clubs interested in Chelsea's Pedro.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea winger Pedro has started to look for new clubs ahead of the January transfer window, amid rumours Aston Villa are interested in him.

Pedro’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, and it does not look like the Spaniard will be kept on.

Pedro has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since Frank Lampard came in, and he has made just four Premier League starts this season.

The Telegraph claim that Villa are now eager to deal a deal for the veteran attacker, as they feel he could enhance the quality of their attack.

And Pedro may be open to the move, as he now is assessing his options, ahead of January.

Pedro is reportedly open to leaving Chelsea, although he is yet to decide which club he wants to join.

If Pedro was to move to Villa, he would be in competition with the likes of Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet for a first-team place, with Dean Smith’s side in a relegation battle at the moment.