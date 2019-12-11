Report: Burnley renew interest in Derby's Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle was linked with Premier League Burnley last year and the Derby County right-back is on Sean Dyche's radar again.

Burnley have made signing a new right-back a top priority heading into the January transfer window with Derby County’s Jayden Bogle at the top of their wishlist, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Derby’s academy has certainly come up trumps of late with Bogle, like Max Bird and Louie Sibley, rising through the ranks at Pride Park.

The Reading-born right-back is arguably the pick of the bunch, however, with 44 Championship appearances to his name since the start of last season.

Quick, attack-minded and strong in the tackle, 19-year-old Bogle has been one of the most impressive young talents in the division this season despite a crucial mistake in the 1-0 East Midlands derby defeat to Nottingham Forest.

And the Lancashire Telegraph reports that Burnley are interested in offering Bogle a chance to make the step up to the Premier League in January. The England U20 international could be a long term replacement for 34-year-old Phil Bardsley, who is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Sean Dyche’s side were linked with Bogle this time last year too. The Sun (13 January, page 59) reported that The Clarets were willing to pay £8 million for his signature, and it remains to be seen how much Derby would demand for their prized asset 12 months on.