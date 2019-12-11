Quick links

Report: Burnley renew interest in Derby's Jayden Bogle

Danny Owen
Jayden Bogle was linked with Premier League Burnley last year and the Derby County right-back is on Sean Dyche's radar again.

Jayden Bogle of Derby County runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Derby,...

Burnley have made signing a new right-back a top priority heading into the January transfer window with Derby County’s Jayden Bogle at the top of their wishlist, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Derby’s academy has certainly come up trumps of late with Bogle, like Max Bird and Louie Sibley, rising through the ranks at Pride Park.

 

The Reading-born right-back is arguably the pick of the bunch, however, with 44 Championship appearances to his name since the start of last season.

Quick, attack-minded and strong in the tackle, 19-year-old Bogle has been one of the most impressive young talents in the division this season despite a crucial mistake in the 1-0 East Midlands derby defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Jayden Bogle of England during the International Friendly between England U20 and Iceland U20 at Adams Park on November 19, 2019 in High Wycombe, England.

And the Lancashire Telegraph reports that Burnley are interested in offering Bogle a chance to make the step up to the Premier League in January. The England U20 international could be a long term replacement for 34-year-old Phil Bardsley, who is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Sean Dyche’s side were linked with Bogle this time last year too. The Sun (13 January, page 59) reported that The Clarets were willing to pay £8 million for his signature, and it remains to be seen how much Derby would demand for their prized asset 12 months on.

Jayden Bogle of Derby County (R) is challenged by Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

