Report: Bnei Yehuda owner won't sell Celtic target Ismaila Soro in January

Celtic have been linked with midfielder Ismaila Soro.

According to One in Israel, Bnei Yehuda owner Barak Abramov won't sell Celtic target Ismaila Soro 'at any cost' during the January transfer window.

The Bhoys may be in the market for a new midfielder in January, with finding an heir to Scott Brown a priority for Neil Lennon and co.

Soro has popped onto their radar, and the Daily Record recently reported that Celtic are eyeing up a £3million move for him next month.

 

However, Bnei Yehuda have no plans to sell Soro, and it's claimed that owner Abramov won't sell him at any cost in January.

They would understandably rather wait to sell Soro, and would be demanding over €2million (£1.7million) for him when they do sell, which should fit into Celtic's budget.

Soro, 21, has taken a strange path so far, playing in Moldova and Belarus before heading to Israel, where he has impressed as an all-action midfielder.

Celtic have history of raiding the Israeli market under Lennon, having signed Nir Bitton, Beram Kayal, Efe Ambrose and more recently Hatem Abd Elhamed from Israeli clubs, so a move for Soro does fit into that strategy.

Soro would surely be replacing fellow Ivorian Eboue Koussi if he does move to Celtic, and they will hope to see him enjoy more success than Kouassi has – if they can convince Bnei Yehuda to sell.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

