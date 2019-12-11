Report: Aston Villa and QPR want prolific Brentford ace Jaden Brissett

Brentford are reportedly facing competition for Brissett with Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic and Premier League Villa all keen.

Brentford could lose another highly-rated prospect to the Premier League with Aston Villa planning to raid Dean Smith’s former club for prolific midfielder Jaden Brissett, according to the Mail.

Just last summer, Romaine Sawyers, Yoann Barbet and Neal Maupay bid farewell to Griffin Park with the Bees once again seeing their squad ripped apart. Reports tipping Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma with the exit, meanwhile, are not going anywhere.

And, while teenager Brissett is yet to force his way into Thomas Frank’s starting XI, he too is attracting plenty of interest from clubs in the top two tiers of English football.

Aston Villa snatched Konsa from Brentford’s grasp in July and, six months later, they are set to launch another assault on the London-based outfit.

Brissett only joined the Bees 11 months ago after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract at Norwich City, and the rangy midfielder has produced 12 goals and nine assists in 18 games for their B team during a remarkable campaign.

The Mail adds that Brissett is out of contract at the end of this season and, with January looming, Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic are circling too.

Like Smith, who replaced Steve Bruce at Villa Park in October 2018, QPR coach Warburton also worked at Brentford earlier in his career.

Smith has shown throughout his managerial career, at Walsall, Brentford and now Villa, that he loves to give youth a chance and has a useful penchant of helping highly talented prospects realise their potential – see Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Tyrone Mings.

Brissett could be forgiven for having his head turned.