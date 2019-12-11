Report: Arsenal want talks with Roberto Martinez

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have Belgium boss Roberto Martinez on their wish list as they line up managerial targets.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery at the end of November, and have placed Freddie Ljungberg in as caretaker manager for the last three games.

A draw, a loss and a defeat means Ljungberg hasn't exactly had the great start he was looking for, and managers continue to be linked with the job.

The latest name in the frame is Martinez, with claims that Arsenal have him on their list of managers they want to speak to about the role.

Martinez, 46, has been in international management since taking the Belgium job in 2016, and he guided the Red Devils to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The Spaniard has been rebuilding his reputation on the international stage, having been sacked by Everton before the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

Martinez initially impressed at Everton, but it all fell apart in his final two seasons, and Arsenal must hope that he has learned from his past mistakes.

His defences have never really been too secure, which isn't what Arsenal need right now, but the attractive brand of football may make him appealing, whilst he did actually win the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic against all odds in 2013.

Arsenal allegedly want to speak to Martinez, and this could be a real test of his loyalty to Belgium ahead of EURO 2020, as he is unlikely to land a bigger Premier League job any time soon.