Report: Arsenal make offer to Vitor Pereira

Arsenal are reportedly making a move for Vitor Pereira.

According to Diario de Noticias in Portugal, Arsenal have made an offer to Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira after he snubbed Everton.

Both Arsenal and Everton have recently sacked their managers, with Unai Emery going at the end of November and Marco Silva axed last week.

That means that they are being linked with a number of the same managers, from Mikel Arteta to Marcelino and Carlo Ancelotti – and Pereira is another one.

As noted by Sky Sports, Everton had hoped to have Pereira on board before this weekend, but he told the same source yesterday that he was pulling out of the race.

Pereira maintained his commitment to Shanghai SIPG, but it's now believed that Arsenal have made him an offer in the hope that they have a little more luck than Everton had.

Pereira's deal with the Chinese side expires at the end of the month, but they have made him a new offer worth a staggering £21million-a-year in order to stay.

A move to a big Premier League side like Arsenal may just turn his head though, especially after a nomadic career to date.

Pereira has a mixed record, winning league titles with Porto, Olympiacos and Shanghai SIPG, but also suffering relegation from Germany's second division with 1860 Munich in 2017.

That may put some fans off, but Arsenal appear to be very keen – and will now have to see whether they can get any further than Everton did with their attempt.