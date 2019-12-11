Quick links

Report: Arsenal board want talks with Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti of Napoli during an SSC Napoli training session on November 7, 2019 in Naples, Italy.
Arsenal are being linked with Carlo Ancelotti - and Napoli have let him go.

Head Coach of SSC Napoli Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg match between SSC Napoli and Arsenal at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 18 April 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal chiefs are now seeking talks with Carlo Ancelotti after he was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday night.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery at the end of last month, and are currently trying to get back on track under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

A whole host of managers have been linked with the post, including Marcelino, Mikel Arteta and Paulo Sousa, but one of the biggest-name managers in the world is now available.

 

Napoli sacked Ancelotti on Tuesday night despite a big Champions League win over Genk, with the relationship between Ancelotti and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis breaking down.

With Ancelotti now available, it's claimed that the Arsenal board are keen to hold talks with the Italian about becoming their new manager.

Whether he would jump into another job so quickly remains to be seen, but he's certainly the calibre of manager that Arsenal fans are looking for after Emery's sacking.

Carlo Ancelotti of Napoli during an SSC Napoli training session on November 7, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

His managerial career has seen him take charge of Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli; some of the world's biggest clubs.

The 60-year-old knows all about the pressure of managing a huge club, and his list of honours stands at four league titles, three Champions Leagues and five domestic cups, among other big wins.

That makes Ancelotti hugely appealing to Arsenal, and even just hours after being made available, it seems that he is a man in demand.

Carlo Ancelotti manager of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019

