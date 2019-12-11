Rangers target Serhou Guirassy injured yet again

Rangers reportedly want to bring Serhou Guirassy to Ibrox.

Rangers already have two superb strikers in their ranks, but it's easy to see why they're looking at other attackers for a future transfer.

The Gers have seen Alfredo Morelos star again this season, but with such huge interest in his signature, having potential successors in mind would be smart.

Subscribe

Jermain Defoe looks set to stay at Ibrox when his loan deal ends this summer, but at 37 Rangers know he isn't a long-term option for Steven Gerrard.

Now, Courier Picard in France report that Rangers are interested in signing Amiens attacker Serhou Guirassy, who has scored four times in 14 games this season.

The 23-year-old is big, strong, skilful and has a decent turn of pace, but one potential issue has cropped up this season – and Rangers should be concerned.

Guirassy managed just 15 minutes of the weekend defeat at Monaco, picking up another hamstring injury – just two weeks after suffering an issue there, as reported by France Football.

A quick look into his injury history on Transfermarkt shows that his time at Koln was ravaged by injuries too, from meniscus damage to muscular, toe and ankle problems, leading him to miss a huge 36 games during his time with the German side.

With the injury problems clear again at Amiens, Rangers must pay close attention, as paying up big money for the French striker could be a major gamble.

The Gers won't want to throw their money away, so seeing how Guirassy recovers from this latest injury should be Rangers' focus now, as his injury history makes him a big risk, even if he's a talented striker.