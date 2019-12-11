Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara responds to Ibrox exit talk

The Rangers midfielder has established himself as a key member of Steven Gerrard's team since his January move to Ibrox.

The Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has insisted that he doesn't pay too much attention to rumours linking him with a move away from Ibrox.

Several English sides, as well as the Italian champions, Juventus, have been credited with an interest in Kamara of late.

The Finnish midfielder cost Rangers just £50,000 from Dundee in January, but could fetch as much as £8 million according to some reports.

Kamara was selected for pre-match media duties on Wednesday, and when asked about the recent speculation, he told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "I guess it's all rumours that come up in the newspapers all the time.

"I don't really pay too much attention to that.

"I'm focused on Rangers and Finland - that's my main focus."

Kamara is under contract with Rangers until June 2023 and he looks likely to be joined by two of his current teammates, Allan McGregor and Steven Davis, next season.

The pair's existing deals are due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but sitting next to Kamara earlier, Gerrard revealed they will be imminently renewed.