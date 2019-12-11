Quick links

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara responds to Ibrox exit talk

Aiden Cusick
9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
The Rangers midfielder has established himself as a key member of Steven Gerrard's team since his January move to Ibrox.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has insisted that he doesn't pay too much attention to rumours linking him with a move away from Ibrox.

Several English sides, as well as the Italian champions, Juventus, have been credited with an interest in Kamara of late.

The Finnish midfielder cost Rangers just £50,000 from Dundee in January, but could fetch as much as £8 million according to some reports.

 

Kamara was selected for pre-match media duties on Wednesday, and when asked about the recent speculation, he told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "I guess it's all rumours that come up in the newspapers all the time.

"I don't really pay too much attention to that.

"I'm focused on Rangers and Finland - that's my main focus."

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kamara is under contract with Rangers until June 2023 and he looks likely to be joined by two of his current teammates, Allan McGregor and Steven Davis, next season.

The pair's existing deals are due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but sitting next to Kamara earlier, Gerrard revealed they will be imminently renewed.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

