Photo: Konstantinos Mavropanos spotted in Arsenal training

Konstantinos Mavropanos was training with Arsenal's senior players today.

Arsenal round off their Europa League group-stage campaign with a trip to Standard Liege tomorrow night.

A point in Belgium would see the Gunners advance into the last-32 stage of the competition but interim coach Freddie Ljungberg has a series of injury concerns.

One of them is Rob Holding, with the Arsenal centre-back missing the game through a knee injury [official website].

With Calum Chambers potentially needed at right-back after Hector Bellerin was also ruled out tomorrow, and Shkodran Mustafi suspended, Ljungberg potentially has a dilemma at centre-back.

But could he turn to a certain Konstantinos Mavropanos?

The towering Greek centre-back hasn't kicked a ball for the North Londoners since May after falling out of Unai Emery's plans entirely.

But the 22-year-old was spotted training at London Colney today and it'll be interesting to see if he's on the plane for Belgium.

Mavropanos joined Arsenal in their last transfer window under Arsene Wenger, and impressed during the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

But he never looked as exciting under Emery, though perhaps Ljungberg, who worked with the younger players prior to taking the reins at senior level, can help him get his groove back.