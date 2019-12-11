Pete Doherty uses Manchester gig to back Labour while dividing fans on Twitter - “Don’t let it be the Tories”

The Libertines' Pete Doherty has waded into the political debate ahead of the 2019 general election.

Elections are never particularly pleasant things at the best of times but the upcoming general election on December 12th has taken on a life of its own.

Not only is Brexit, the most toxic of subjects, front and centre of the debate but lies and untruths have become commonplace across the divide, permeating any political online comments section.

We've had politicians filling our airwaves, telling us how they'll supposedly improve the country while several famous faces have also waded into the debate to offer their thoughts on who to vote for.

The latest of these is non-other than Pete Doherty, joint frontman of The Libertines.

On December 10th, Pete Doherty and The Libertines were performing a gig in Manchester and the Northumberland-born singer didn't shy away from hiding his political views on the eve of the election.

The Libertines singer took a brief pause in his set to offer a last-gasp bit of persuasion ahead of the crucial vote on Thursday.

"Don't let it be the Tores"

In a brief but impassioned speech, where he reached out to fans who have to "work and grind to pay your rent," The Libertines frontman warned against voting Conservative with a simple message.

"Don't let it be the Tories," he said before concluding "I know a really kind-hearted man, he's been my friend for years but if he saw Boris Johnson lying dying in the street, he'd spit on him."

Unsurprisingly, the Labour-supporting members of the crowd quickly began the signature 'Ohh Jeremy Corbyn' chant.

Fans have been divided on Twitter

It's safe to say that Doherty's comments have not gone down well on Twitter with almost all of the comments reacting to the clip above citing the singer's previous issues in relation to drugs.

One Twitter user commented: "Pete definitely off his head as usual."

Meanwhile, others defended The Libertines singer by saying: "Always loved The Libertines anyhow, love them even more now."

The 2019 general election takes place on Thursday, December 12th will polling stations open from 7am until 10pm.