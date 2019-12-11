Pascal Struijk sends Instagram message after making Leeds debut against Hull City

Leeds United are sitting top of the tree in the Championship table.

Pascal Struijk expressed his sheer delight on Instagram after making his Leeds debut last night, as Marcelo Bielsa's men recorded a 2-0 win over Hull City at Elland Road.

Bielsa brought on the youngster in stoppage-time, as he replaced Helder Costa and he described the feeling as 'unbelievable' and a 'dream come true'.

In the game itself, Leeds opened the scoring in the second-half when Hull City's de Wijs put the ball into the back of his own net.

Leeds then showcased their quality when a swift counter-attack saw Gini Alioski net his second goal in as many games to move the Yorkshire club top of the Championship table.

After the game, Struijk posted this message on his personal Instagram account, as he expressed his gratitude towards the Leeds faithful.

Struijk is showcasing his worth with the Leeds youngsters and is being rewarded with those performances by featuring for the senior side.

With Bielsa at the helm, anything can happen with Struijk, and given his talents and Bielsa's coaching ability, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him featuring on a more regular basis in these coming months.

Nonetheless, Leeds' attention will now turn to the weekend, as they will be hoping to add another three points on the board and move even further adrift of the play-off chasing pack who are now 11 points behind them in the table.