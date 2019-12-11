Netflix’s new ‘Watch Now’ feature explained - the ultimate tool for indecisive viewers!

This new Netflix feature could revolutionise the way we stream and, bizarrely, make it more like regular TV.

Netflix have been at the forefront of the online streaming world for years but must adapt constantly to keep themselves ahead of the ever-increasing competition.

In 2019, we've seen Netflix branch out with a whole host of original shows that stray from their typical drama series mould.

Now, however, it looks like Netflix could be about to bring in a new feature that could revolutionise the way we use the app and turn Netflix into a true binge-watchers paradise.

Introducing Netflix's 'Watch Now' feature

According to BGR, Netflix are toying with the idea of introducing a 'Watch Now' feature into their streaming app.

This could revolutionise the way we use Netflix and could, in theory, eliminate the horrendous process of browsing through an endless tide of films and TV shows that has caused no small amount of arguments between couples who just simply can't decide on something to watch.

Essentially, what the feature aims to do is to pick something for you to watch straight away, with no need to browse.

This could be continuing a series from the episode you left off or starting a new film that's been on your list for months or even playing a brand new series that Netflix's algorithm thinks you might like.

It's currently in testing

There is no news yet on whether the 'Watch Now' feature will make it Netflix's global audience as it's still very much in development and is currently being tested.

But one thing is for certain, Netflix's binge-watching fans could be in for a much easier experience if the painful process of browsing is removed.

Bringing back normal TV

Bizarrely, the feature has been compared to ordinary TV as it just plays something as you turn it on.

If you don't like what's playing, you can ask the feature to select again, just like changing the channel on a TV.

While the feature will almost certainly prove useful for many, we can almost guarantee that you'll end up flicking through shows you don't really fancy watching while saying 'never anything on is there.'