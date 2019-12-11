A Family Reunion Christmas cast - meet the Netflix crew and special guests!

Netflix's Family Reunion has just gone festive with its very own Christmas special.

Christmas always brings the best out of TV shows with their annual festive episodes.

The seasonal setting just seems to add a little extra to these special one-off episodes and the minds behind Netflix's Family Reunion will be hoping that their Christmas episode manages to pull off a similar feat.

A Family Reunion Christmas arrived on Netflix on December 9th and not only brings in the normal show's trusted cast but also adds a number of actors in special one-off appearances.

But just who's who in the cast of A Family Reunion Christmas?

Netflix's Family Reunion goes festive!

Netflix launched it's family-based sitcom back in July and by September had renewed the show, led by producer Meg DeLoatch, for a second season.

Now December has rolled around and fans of the family sitcom have a Christmas special on their hands in the festive episode A Family Reunion Christmas.

The story of the Christmas special follows the M'Dear and her sisters as they strive to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant while Grandpa McKellan teaches the kids of the family a valuable lesson.

Who's in the cast?

For the most part, A Family Reunion Christmas contains the same cast as the main show.

This includes:

Tia Mowry as Cocoa McKellan, Anthony Alabi as Moz McKellan, Talia Jackson as Jade McKellan, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Shaka McKellan, Cameron J. Wright as Mazzi McKellan, Loretta Devine as M'Dear, Richard Roundtree as Grandpa, Telma Hopkins as Maybelle.

New additions

However, with it being a Christmas special, there are, of course, one or two new faces that make an appearance in this standalone episode.

They are:

Jackée Harry as Aunt Dot

Aunt Dot is M'Dear and Maybelle's sister and part of their singing trio.

Jackée Harry has had a long and storied career in US TV with her two biggest roles coming in 227 and Sister, Sister.

Yindra Zayas as Crystal

Yindra Zayas may only be a newcomer to the acting business but she's already appeared in nine films and TV shows since 2015 including the likes of HBO's Sharp Objects and Girl Meets World on Disney Channel.

Michael Matera as Vinny

Michael Matera is far from the biggest name in the acting industry with a handful of acting and stunt roles since 2001.

However, he has still appeared in some notable projects including The Sopranos and A Christmas Family Reunion as well as the less-well-known films such as God's Pocket and The Craigslist Killer.

Virginia Montero as Myrna

Virginia's acting career may have begun in the late 90s but her number of roles exploded when the 2010s came calling with the biggest coming in Breaking Bad of all things.

Christine Renaud as Soccer Mom

And finally, there's Christine Renaud as Soccer Mom. The actress may have 13 acting credits to her name since 2010 but the biggest roles of her short career to date have been in the likes of Four-Sided, Going Up and YouTube series Rhett and Link's Buddy System.