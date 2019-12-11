Moussa Sissoko shares advice for Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele has struggled with his fitness levels throughout his time at Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Moussa Sissoko has revealed to the London Evening Standard that he has been encouraging Tanguy Ndombele throughout his time at Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Ndombele has made a promising start at Spurs, but he is yet to entirely establish his place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Despite showing signs of real quality, Ndombele’s fitness levels have stopped him from truly nailing down a spot in Spurs’s team.

Ndombele has found starts hard to come by since Mourinho took charge.

And Sissoko feels that his fellow Frenchmen is still adapting to life at Spurs.

"It's never easy to perform straight away, especially for him because he's so young," the £30 million midfielder (BBC Sport) said. "He needs to understand a lot of things. It's a big change compared to France and he needs time. I'm not going to compare him with myself because I was at Newcastle. But when I came to Tottenham, it was difficult. But I kept trying to give my best, to train well until I could perform.

"It took a few times for me to perform but in the end I did it. It will be the same for him. We know he has a lot of quality. He already showed it in a few games. He will improve week-by-week and I'm sure he will bring a lot for this club.

"I told him that. I speak with him every day. In the changing room he's sitting next to me. I'm always with him, and trying to help him.”

Ndombele is set to miss Tottenham’s game against Bayern Munich this evening, as he has picked up a groin injury.

Although the problem isn’t expected to be severe it is a set-back, as Ndombele may have had a good chance of starting if he had been fit.

Tottenham are set to name a much changed line-up in Germany later, as Mourinho looks to rest key players, with his side already qualified from their group.