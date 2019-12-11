Moussa Sissoko could become Jose Mourinho's masterpiece

Tottenham midfielder is now adding goals to his game.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko was not selected by Jose Mourinho in his first Champions League game in charge, and will hope to get the nod tonight against Bayern.

In the Premier League, Sissoko has started the last three games for Spurs. Remarkably he has scored in two of them.

For a player like Dele Alli, a tally of two in three would not be a surprise at all. For Sissoko, it's a near miracle.

Sissoko had scored only once for Spurs since his £30 million move in 2016. With memories still fresh of his disastrous ballooned effort over the bar at Anfield last season, his overall lack of goals wasn't a surprise. That could be changing.

This recent rate of goals from Sissoko is almost certainly unsustainable, but it's also inspiring.

If Sissoko can start chipping in with goals semi-regularly, then he will become an even better player.

The last two seasons he has really begun to live up to his price tag, yet there has always been something missing.

His goals are no accident. Sissoko told the Evening Standard that Mourinho has actively encouraged him to go forward and try to score, when perhaps before, he didn't get that same advice.

He said: "He knows I'm a player who likes to go box-to-box. I can score a few goals every year, so he said to me to just play my game, to go forward when I can and see if I can score. I scored because I was in the box. Maybe in the past I was deeper and didn't try. Hopefully I can score a few more goals."

Sissoko developed his game under Mauricio Pochettino a lot. Jose Mourinho could make him even better.

If the Spurs head coach can turn him into a consistent goalscorer, Sissoko will become his masterpiece.